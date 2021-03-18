Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.88% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.52.

NYSE LEN opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

