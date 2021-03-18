Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading Down 6.3%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.35 and last traded at $94.64. 4,502,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,045,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

