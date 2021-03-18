Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 13,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.