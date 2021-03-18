Levolution (LEVL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,268.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Levolution has a total market cap of $10.54 million and $139,268.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00623994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,377,649 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.