Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 6.3%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.89. 980,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,170,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.