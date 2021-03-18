Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.30

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 80022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,913,123 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,088,000. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 771,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 643,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

