Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $373,086.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00454643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00642052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

