Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 24.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.85. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,162. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

