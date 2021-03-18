Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.12 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $879,175.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003657 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00346632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

