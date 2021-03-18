Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.28 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 952,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 809,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

