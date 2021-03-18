LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Achieves $7.37 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $6,049.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00624783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033950 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,022,964,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,999,542 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

