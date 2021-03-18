Limbach (LMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Limbach alerts:

LMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.