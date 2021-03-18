Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.65

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.65 and traded as high as C$77.87. Linamar shares last traded at C$76.47, with a volume of 294,928 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.65.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Brian Wade acquired 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,987.04.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

