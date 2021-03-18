Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.68. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 290,432 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

