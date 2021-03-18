Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

