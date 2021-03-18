Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,621. Linde has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.