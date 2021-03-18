Linear (LINA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Billion

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 54.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $524.40 million and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00630536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00034026 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,789,101,345 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

