Linear Price Hits $0.19 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Linear has a market cap of $475.46 million and approximately $110.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 103.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,543,681,629 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

