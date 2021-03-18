Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $2,069.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.10 or 0.00634865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

