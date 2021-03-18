Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.75. 650,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGF/B shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

