LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 19.1% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $22,265.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,591,222 coins and its circulating supply is 709,568,385 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

