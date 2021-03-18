Liquidity Network (LQD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,407.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $956,169.49 and approximately $48,407.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.89 or 0.00454804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00062337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.08 or 0.00648650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00077040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

