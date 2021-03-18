Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 832,117 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

