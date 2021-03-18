Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0509 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $140,133.15 and approximately $42.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,246.93 or 1.00036150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

