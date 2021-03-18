Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.49% of Lithia Motors worth $38,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,710,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $6,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $414.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

