Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Tops $296,411.48

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 39.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $296,411.48 and $79,780.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 56.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,999.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.84 or 0.03091150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.74 or 0.00349549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.27 or 0.00916002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.88 or 0.00408424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.00336950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00246964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021280 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.