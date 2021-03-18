Lition One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,140.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $298,798.69 and $62,140.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,105.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.24 or 0.03077580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.84 or 0.00347361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.37 or 0.00919654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.46 or 0.00394901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.00359874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00249155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

