Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

