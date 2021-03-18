Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 7.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 3,629,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,870,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Livent alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.