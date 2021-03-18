LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.16

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 15427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

