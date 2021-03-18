LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.16

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 15427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
