LMP Automotive (LMPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.