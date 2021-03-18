loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 949,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,153,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

LDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

