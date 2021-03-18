Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $779,184.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,541,869 coins and its circulating supply is 21,541,857 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

