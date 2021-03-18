Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $351.02 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

