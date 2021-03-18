Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,967 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT opened at $351.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

