LockTrip Trading 116.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00007011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 116.6% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $59.64 million and $583,904.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

