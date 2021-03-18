Lodge Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $10.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.10. 159,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $352.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

