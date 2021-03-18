Lodge Hill Capital LLC Invests $16.48 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,483,000. The Boeing accounts for about 5.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boeing by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.16.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $264.57. 704,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,164,164. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

