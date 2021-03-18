Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.96.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,730. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

