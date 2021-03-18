Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $12.02 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,783 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of USB traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $56.82. 437,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.