Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,276 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 448,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.