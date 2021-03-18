Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $20.24 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,720 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 749,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

