Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 47.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,643. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

