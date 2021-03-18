Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.03. 195,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $431.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

