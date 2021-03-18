Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.03. 195,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $431.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $228.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
