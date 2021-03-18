Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,774 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.22. The company had a trading volume of 277,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.