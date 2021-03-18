Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

AVGO traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total transaction of $417,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,925 shares of company stock worth $44,390,918. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

