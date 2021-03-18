Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,101. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.92 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

