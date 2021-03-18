Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,913 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,652. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

