Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,145 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 314,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

