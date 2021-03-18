Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded down $22.56 on Thursday, hitting $2,068.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,047.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,765.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

